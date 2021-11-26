DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises about 2.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 362.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 192,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $11,594,058.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,842,701 shares of company stock valued at $158,331,116. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Truist lowered their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

DKNG stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 35,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,251,619. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

