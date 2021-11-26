Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €81.24 ($92.32).

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €56.15 ($63.81) on Thursday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.70 ($68.98) and a one year high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

