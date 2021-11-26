DragonVein (DVC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $72,138.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $72,138.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,570.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.89 or 0.01031483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.84 or 0.00267242 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003489 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.