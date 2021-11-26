Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after buying an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 240.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

