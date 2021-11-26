Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Given New $115.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

DY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

DY opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

