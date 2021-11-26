Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) PT Raised to $120.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

DY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

NYSE DY opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after buying an additional 574,190 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 68,745.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 443,407 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after buying an additional 440,884 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,440,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,719 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

