Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $104.27 and last traded at $102.10, with a volume of 1657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.91.

The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.