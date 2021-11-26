Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 10,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,784. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $870.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.