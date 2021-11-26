EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.20.

EGP stock opened at $209.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.29. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $130.93 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

