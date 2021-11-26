EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Get EchoStar alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EchoStar by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 302,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 256,635 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EchoStar (SATS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.