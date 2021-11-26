Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

