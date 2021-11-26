Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $401.13 on Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $7.94 billion and $419.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $401.13 or 0.00736867 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.81 or 0.00201711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00015242 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00075449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,783,944 coins and its circulating supply is 19,786,436 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

