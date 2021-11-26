Emercoin (EMC) Hits Market Cap of $2.35 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $12,043.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 68.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,457,295 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.