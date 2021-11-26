Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Trading 15.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) traded up 15.8% on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $87.03. 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,020,000 after acquiring an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after acquiring an additional 76,802 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.