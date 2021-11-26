Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 34.43.

EDR stock opened at 28.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 26.77. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total value of 7,146,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

