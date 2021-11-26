Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.20 by UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.20 ($10.45) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) target price on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Enel has a one year low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a one year high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

