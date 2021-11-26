Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $4,660,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

