Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $9.04 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.