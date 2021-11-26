Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Buys C$61,282.00 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50.

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.03. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$13.70.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6232309 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

