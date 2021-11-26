Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.06

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.06 ($13.70) and traded as high as €13.08 ($14.86). Engie shares last traded at €13.07 ($14.85), with a volume of 5,487,209 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENGI shares. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.89) price target on Engie in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($17.95) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.83 ($17.99).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.24 and a 200 day moving average of €12.07.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

