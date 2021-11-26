ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($15.57) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €12.23 ($13.90) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43. ENI has a twelve month low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a twelve month high of €12.81 ($14.56).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

