Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.71. Enphase Energy reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $255.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 221.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $531,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 500,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,074,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

