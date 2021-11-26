Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESGR opened at $233.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.98. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($9.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $202.94 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

