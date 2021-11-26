Equalizer (EQZ) Price Reaches $0.36

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $500,704.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

