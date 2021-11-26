Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 2,400 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total value of C$192,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,639,042.20.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total value of C$784,080.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00.

Shares of EQB opened at C$81.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$132.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$47.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.81.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

