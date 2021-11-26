Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.38 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector peform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.58.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$39.65 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$27.99 and a 1 year high of C$41.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.15 million.

In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$74,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total value of C$30,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,017,900. Insiders have sold 12,205 shares of company stock worth $473,779 over the last ninety days.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

