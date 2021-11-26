Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Udemy Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Udemy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get Udemy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

UDMY opened at $26.85 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.