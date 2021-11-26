Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Post Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Post in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

NYSE POST opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.72. Post has a 1 year low of $90.87 and a 1 year high of $117.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,055,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

