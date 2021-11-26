Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Nov 26th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of ELS opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.4% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 143,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,187 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,193,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

