ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESSA opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $508,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

