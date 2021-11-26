Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.36.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ETSY stock opened at $296.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.52. Etsy has a 12 month low of $138.51 and a 12 month high of $301.00. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total transaction of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

