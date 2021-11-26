Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $320.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $245.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $296.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 12 month low of $138.51 and a 12 month high of $301.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director M Michele Burns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.79, for a total transaction of $412,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,615,000 after acquiring an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.