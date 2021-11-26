Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

AQUA stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

