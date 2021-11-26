EVRAZ’s (EVR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:EVR opened at GBX 573.20 ($7.49) on Thursday. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,059.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.