EVRAZ’s (EVR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Nov 26th, 2021

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of EVRAZ (LON:EVR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:EVR opened at GBX 573.20 ($7.49) on Thursday. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 600.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,059.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

