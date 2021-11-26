Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.