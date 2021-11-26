Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $81.18

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.18 and last traded at $85.05, with a volume of 2496295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.01.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

