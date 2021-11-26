Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $54.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

