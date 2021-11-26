F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,410 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in F.N.B. by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.64 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $13.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

