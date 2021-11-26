F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $223.47.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $262,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,399,636.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,446. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $232.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.69 and a 200-day moving average of $200.44. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $160.85 and a 12 month high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

