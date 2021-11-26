FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Acquires 467 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $142.86 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

