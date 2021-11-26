FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 91 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $328.02 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $340.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.38.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

