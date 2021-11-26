Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Femasys alerts:

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Femasys has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.49 and a current ratio of 15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.86.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $487,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Femasys (FEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.