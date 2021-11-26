Fesschain Tops One Day Volume of $1,528.00 (FESS)

Fesschain (CURRENCY:FESS) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Fesschain has traded down 53% against the U.S. dollar. Fesschain has a market cap of $729.48 and $1,528.00 worth of Fesschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fesschain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00105000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Fesschain Profile

FESS is a coin. Fesschain’s total supply is 9,637,574,156 coins and its circulating supply is 118,093,196 coins. Fesschain’s official Twitter account is @fesschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fesschain is https://reddit.com/r/fessOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fesschain is medium.com/fesschain . Fesschain’s official website is fesschain.live

Buying and Selling Fesschain

