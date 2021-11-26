Field & Main Bank Buys 360 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Southern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Shares of SO opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

