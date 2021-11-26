Field & Main Bank Sells 905 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 66,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $166.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $493.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day moving average is $160.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

