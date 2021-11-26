Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 174,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,000. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the period.

Shares of FTLS opened at $51.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

