Financial Enhancement Group LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,390,000 after purchasing an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,901 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $14,400,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 300,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 724,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 206,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $14.13 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

