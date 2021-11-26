Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 680 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after buying an additional 27,283 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $93.52 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

