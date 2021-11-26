First Citizens Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Citizens Financial Corp cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $207.07 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.28 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

