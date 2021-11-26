First Citizens Financial Corp Has $678,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter.

SMLF stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $42.92 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

